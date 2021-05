CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads got a big donation of personal protective equipment from Northern Virginia.

More than 80,000 pieces of PPE will go to 30 churches and organizations in the area.

10 On Your Side spoke with Yvonne Lewis from the Virginia African American Advisory Board.

She said a local couple drove up to Manassas Wednesday to pick up the boxes of supplies.

The items will be held at a storage space in Chesapeake.

