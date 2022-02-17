Beyond books: Chesapeake public libraries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Books and the library go hand in hand, but did you know many public libraries have a number of life-changing opportunities for you beyond books? Check out what Chesapeake has done to provide free access to adventure, art, and more.

“COVID has required all of us to flex a little bit differently and learn some new skills,” said Amanda Jackson, Director of Chesapeake Public Libraries.

“One of the things that we’re probably the most proud of is our Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library (COIL). It is a library that was already in existence, and when COVID hit, and the schools had to go virtual, we wanted to see how we could be of assistance to support them in a different way.”



So, they remodeled the facility to be an innovation and outreach library, said Jackson.



“We took our staff and transitioned them to move out in the community because we did have people that weren’t coming in the library. They didn’t feel comfortable leaving their homes. So, how can we get to them? How can we help them navigate that new, virtual world? Our staff is super skilled in knowing how to use computers and all the latest technology.”

When you walk through the doors of COIL, you don’t see many books on the walls. What you do see right now is an artwork called “Opposites Attract.”

“It’s a local couple who do art in two different ways. One is very planned and very structured. The other is very emotive about the feelings and how the feelings transfer onto paper, and so we’re really excited about that, just to show the kids there are so many different ways to express yourself,” said Jackson. “Art can be anything, and we’re willing to give them a space to not only experience it, but also to participate in it.”

The library has also started story walks.

“If you go to some of the parks here in Chesapeake, you can walk along a path, enjoy being outdoors with your family, and experience books at the same time. So, each frame is a different page and throughout your walk, you’re going to read the whole book.”

Jackson says they are also introducing their “Library of Things.”

“We’ll be checking out things like telescopes and nature backpacks. We started a program this summer where we’re checking out museum passes.”

The passes are free for regional museums like the Chrysler and Nauticus in Norfolk, the Children’s Museum in Portsmouth, and MOCA in Virginia Beach.

“You can check it out just like you’d check out a book. You return it, someone else gets to enjoy it.”

Free choices between art, adventure, reading, and nature. They are all part of a focus on equality and equity Jackson says is very important.

“Not every family has the same opportunity to give their children the experiences because they’re limited by economics and the library is great place to bridge that both technological and economic gap.”

Something you might not know; you do not have to live in Chesapeake to have a Chesapeake Library Card. The library also offers free online, and in person, tutoring.