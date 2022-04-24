**The video above aired with a separate story in September 2021.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are warning the public about a phone scam.

Officers say several community members have reported calls from the department’s non-emergency number talking about outstanding warrants and court subpoenas.

Callers then ask those they target to then call 757-389-8696.

These calls are a scam.

The department told 10 On Your Side that they do not call people directly about those things nor direct people to another phone number or website link.

In addition, officers will not ask for money to avoid arrest or punishment.

For more information, visit the government’s website.