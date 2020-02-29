Breaking News
Person shot near Lafayette Blvd. and Peronne Ave. in Norfolk

Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 gives $8K to help pay off student lunch debt in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Chesapeake Public Schools have received a special gift from a local masonic lodge.

On Thursday, Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 gave Chesapeake Public Schools Nutrition Services a check for $8,386.32 to help pay off student meal charges.

“Thank you being one of our “Champions of Child Nutrition,” the school division wrote on Twitter Friday.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories