Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 gives $8K to help pay off student lunch debt in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Chesapeake Public Schools have received a special gift from a local masonic lodge.
On Thursday, Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 gave Chesapeake Public Schools Nutrition Services a check for $8,386.32 to help pay off student meal charges.
“Thank you being one of our “Champions of Child Nutrition,” the school division wrote on Twitter Friday.
