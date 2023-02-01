HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake and Williamsburg are two of the many the company sets to close across the United States.

According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.

Reuters reported that bankruptcy for the company could come as early as this week after they said they do not have the funds to pay their debt and have received a notice of default.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Chesapeake, located in the Greenbrier Market Center on 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy, and in Williamsburg, located at 4900 Monticello Ave., are among the latest list of stores slated to close, as of Jan. 30.

Once these stores close, there will be two remaining locations in the Hampton Roads region: one southside, on Constitution Drive in Virginia Beach and one on the peninsula, on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Although a date has not been set for the stores to close, the retailer said they are on track to close roughly 150 stores by the end of fiscal 2022, which is the end of February. The company has already begun laying off employees in January.