Police arrest wanted man after surrounding house in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A wanted fugitive was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities surrounded a house in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police said in a news release officers responded to the 1000 block of Middle Street around 2:30 a.m. for a call about a domestic situation.

Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said officers surrounded a house in that block thinking a suspect was inside, but they found the house was empty.

Kosinski said the suspect left the home before officers arrived on scene.

Officers then began searching for 40-year-old Murad H. Loyal, who does not live at the house. Kosinski said at least one person was assaulted.

Kosinski later said officers surrounded a second home near the Portlock United Methodist Church on Bainbridge Boulevard — which is around a half mile away from the house on Middle Street.

Loyal was captured on video being taken into custody outside of the home.

Kosinski said Loyal is charged with domestic assault, strangulation and abduction.

