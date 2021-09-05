Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed after crash downs power lines

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake was closed Sunday night after a crash resulted in downed power lines.

Chesapeake Roads posted on Twitter at 9:21 p.m. Sunday saying Ballahack Road just east of Relay Road was closed.

Dominion Energy had been notified at that time.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

