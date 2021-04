CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire on Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake Monday night.

The initial call reporting the fire came in around 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Chesapeake Drive.

Chesapeake Roads on Twitter said around 9:20 p.m. that the road was closed in both directions at Chesapeake Drive.

The road reopened by 10:30 p.m.

