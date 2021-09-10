Back from Tokyo, Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway talks about his Olympic experience

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Grant Holloway is back home.

The Olympic sprinter and graduate of Grassfield High School in Chesapeake won silver in the 110 meter hurdles in Tokyo, and today was back at his alma mater for a meet and greet.

He spoke with the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein about his experience and what it means to be an Olympic medalist.

Watch the video in the player above for more on the interview.