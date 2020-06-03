Babysitter indicted for murder after toddler dies in her care

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A babysitter accused of injuring a toddler — who was later found unresponsive and subsequently passed away — was indicted for murder by a Chesapeake grand jury on Wednesday.

In February of 2019, Daniel Scrivner was rushed to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk after rescue crews responded to his home finding him unresponsive.

He was under the care of babysitter Jamie Shaffer who, according to court records, is a native to the area and was working as a nanny. At the time of the incident, Shaffer lived with her then 4-year-old daughter.

Detectives began investigating the case, and they believed that Daniel’s injuries were not an accident.

The trauma to his brain caused massive swelling and doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to alleviate the pressure.

Daniel spent months in the hospital after suffering from the damage done to his brain and after being released, he still required around-the-clock care.

Shaffer was indicted that same month and charged with malicious wounding and child abuse.

