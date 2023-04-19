CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A concerned citizen in Chesapeake spotted a small, furry animal crying outside their fence on Wednesday. It turns out it was a baby fox.

Chesapeake Animal Services says two animal control officers, ACO Streets and ACO Spence, responded and identified the baby fox, also known as a kit. It was without its mother and alone.

The kit was bundled up and taken back to CAS, before eventually being picked by Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge, a local non-profit wildlife sanctuary, where it will be cared for by rehabilitators.

“Thank you to the citizen for noticing the little one and thank you to our local licensed wildlife rehabilitators for helping our wild neighbors, both big and small,” Chesapeake Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

The baby fox joins many other critters currently being rehabbed by Evelyn’s, including many possums. You can follow them on Facebook here.