CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake received its second bomb threat this week.

According to police, the Chesapeake Police Department was made aware of the bomb threat around 12:14 p.m. at the school located at 1100 N. Battlefield Blvd. The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the bomb threat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the bomb threat and what lockdown procedures the school took during this incident.

This incident comes only one day after B.M. Williams Primary School dismissed students early due to a bomb threat.