Authorities respond to house fire in Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday evening, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in the Western Branch neighborhood of Chesapeake.
According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 1600 block of Jolliff Road. It is unclear what time crews arrived on the scene, however, the fire began around 6:50 p.m.
There is no word on the extent of damages or any injuries.
Jolliff Road is currently closed from Vico Dr. to Goose Creek Flyway because of the fire.
