Authorities respond to house fire in Chesapeake; family of three displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in Greenbrier.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 1100 block of Plantation Lakes Circle. Crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters reported smoke coming from the two-story home. They were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the house.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire, however, they were able to escape without injuries from the second floor. A dog was also rescued.

The family of three has been displaced following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.