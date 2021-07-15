Authorities respond to house fire in Chesapeake; family of three displaced

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in Greenbrier.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 1100 block of Plantation Lakes Circle. Crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters reported smoke coming from the two-story home. They were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to the first floor of the house.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire, however, they were able to escape without injuries from the second floor. A dog was also rescued.

The family of three has been displaced following the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10