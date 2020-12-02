AT&T expands Mobile Broadband Network to City of Chesapeake

In this Monday, July 29, 2019 photo an AT&T logo sits above an entrance to a building, in Boston. As entertainment companies roll out new streaming services, they’re stocking them with the goodies from their own content archives, hoping that the loss of income today will mean more money rolling in from subscribers in the future. In its fourth quarter, AT&T said that bet cost it $1.2 billion in revenue. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – AT&T generated a new site in Chesapeake, that will offer more capacity, better in-building coverage, and faster speeds for FirstNet subscribers and other customers in the area.

The area affected is bound by I-64, I-464 and the Elizabeth River.

AT&T said Wednesday, the site will also improve the experience at Crestwood Middle and Intermediate schools, as well as Bainbridge Boulevard.

“Virginians are relying on mobile broadband service more each day. That’s why we continue to build out our network across the Commonwealth,” said Vince Apruzzese, president, AT&T Virginia.

“This new site will give our first responders, families and businesses in the area more access to the mobile broadband connections that are so important to the safety, vibrancy and competitiveness of the region,” said Apruzzese.

The Broadband sites benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Virginia’s first responders access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience.

1 FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.

The Partnership was designed to help first responders in Virginia and across the country connect to the critical information they need so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.

The new site in Chesapeake has Band 14 spectrum, which AT&T says is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.

Band 14 will be known as the public safety’s VIP lane.

In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers, AT&T said.

When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

In a press release, AT&T said from 2017-2019, they have invested nearly $700 million in its wireless and wire networks in Virginia to expand coverage, boost reliability, and improve connectivity in communities.

