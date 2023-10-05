CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest has been made in connection to this week’s deadly hit-and-run of a young boy in Chesapeake.

8-year-old Forrest Hooper died following a hit-and-run crash on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that 38-year-old Richard William Humbert of Virginia Beach has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

38-year-old Richard William Humbert (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake P.D.)

Hooper’s family told WAVY News 10’s Michelle Wolf that Humbert did not turn himself in; investigators tracked him down.

Humbert is being held without bond. His first court date on the felony charge is scheduled for the morning of Friday, Oct. 6.

#BREAKING Forrest Hooper’s family tells me an arrest has been made in the deadly hit and run. A 38 year old man was taken into custody and is being charged with a class 5 felony. He is being held without bond. Details to follow. @WAVY_News — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) October 5, 2023

Following this tragic incident, community members and local businesses raised nearly $60,000 in reward money to help find and arrest of the person responsible for Forrest’s death. Hickory Towing, which started the reward, announced a memorial fundraiser event for Sunday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 1737 S. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Forrest was a third grader at Southeastern Elementary. The school announced on Wednesday that they are bringing in grief counselors for Forrest’s classmates.

Michelle Wolf spoke with Forrest’s father Wednesday night. He said his son loved dinosaurs, playing Fortnite and helping others. Ben Hooper said he spoke on the phone with Forrest while he waited to cross Battlefield Boulevard. Hooper said he was only an exit away when tragedy struck.

This investigation is ongoing. Chesapeake Police said additional charges may be pending.