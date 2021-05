CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officers are working a barricade situation involving an armed man Wednesday morning.

Police say SWAT and negotiators are still in the 200 block of Sparrow Road after responding around 8:15 a.m.. The man is barricaded inside his home.

The road is closed from Commonwealth Avenue to Rollingswood Road and police say they’re attempting a peaceful resolution.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.