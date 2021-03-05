Annual Chesapeake Jubilee canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The annual Chesapeake Jubilee has been canceled due to concerns over public health as a result of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for May 20-23 at Chesapeake City Park. The event is expected to return May 19-22, 2022.

“Jubilee is following federal, state, and local guidelines from the Departments of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Jubilee’s top priority is the health and safety of all guests, artists, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff,” the team said in a statement released Friday.

For more information, visit chespeakejubilee.org.