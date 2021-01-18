Animal control looking for person who dumped 11 domestic rabbits in Chesapeake

Some of the 11 rabbits that were found wandering in Chesapeake on Jan. 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Animal Services)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Animal Services is looking for more information after 11 domestic rabbits were found wandering outside near a wooded area on Sunday.

Animal control officers were called to the 3000 block of Southport Avenue Sunday afternoon for a report of loose rabbits near a wooded area.

The animal control officer was able to collect all 11 rabbits and bring them to the local shelter.

The rabbits appeared to have been dumped, Chesapeake Animal Services said on Facebook.

The rabbits appear to be Lionhead and/or rex rabbits. Overall, they appeared mostly healthy.

“We understand owning animals can be overwhelming at times, but there is no excuse for this. Domestic rabbits rarely survive in the wild like their wild counterparts. Releasing them to fend for themselves is not only cruel, but also illegal,” animal services wrote in the Facebook post.

Those with information on who may own the rabbits should contact the shelter at 757-382-8080.

The rabbits aren’t available for adoption yet.