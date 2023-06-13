CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Last month, a city employee spotted something unusual.

It was a gray plastic bin with a young male bully breed with black fur.

A Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson told 10 On Your Side a few weeks ago that authorities were called, but it wasn’t enough to save the dog.

“Our animal control wasn’t on quite yet, so they called the non-emergency number to report it and we sent an officer out,” said city of Chesapeake spokesman Leo Kosinski. “They tried to provide care to the animal, tried to give it some water and unfortunately, before the animal control folks could arrive, the animal died.”

Still, to this day, he said nothing has led to an arrest yet.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, wanted to add an incentive so people would come forward.

“In this particular case, PETA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of animal cruelty charges to whoever starved, abandoned and likely led to the reason the dog died,” said Alex Baldwin, a captive wildlife advocacy specialist with the PETA Foundation Captive Wildlife Advocacy Specialist.

Baldwin said it’s devastating just knowing what this dog had to go through.

“It is just a horrible thing when this happened, and every time it happens, it should be taken very seriously,” he said. “When we see situations like this it’s appalling, and we can’t imagine how things got to this situation as they have.”

He wants the case solved so the owner or owners can’t do this again.

“This crime should be a serious red flag for the community because the link is undeniable (that) people that commit violent crimes to animals rarely only do so once, so other animals are risk,” Baldwin said.

He urges anyone with information to come forward.

“Immediately contact the police or animal control with that information,” Baldwin said, “because any information is helpful to try to stop anyone from being hurt or killed.”

Want to help?

If you have any information about the dog or its owner(s), please contact Chesapeake Animal Services at 757-382-8080, Chesapeake Police Dispatch at 757-382-6161 or use the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Baldwin said in addition to calling local law enforcement you can submit tips through the PETA website.