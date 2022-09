CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amazon’s Chesapeake Delivery Station will donate more than one thousand backpacks filled with school supplies on September 2 to Oscar Smith Middle School.

According to a press release, the donation is part of Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering campaign.

This backpack donation event is one of the more than 100 similar events the company is hosting around the country in an effort to increase access to the tools and resources for children in underserved communities.