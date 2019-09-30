Police: 3 people injured in incident outside Chesapeake courthouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured Monday following an altercation in front of the Chesapeake General District Court, police say.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department, said the incident happened as two people were getting ready to head into the courthouse.

One man was stabbed when two groups got into an argument in front of the courthouse.

When other people in front of the courthouse tried to break it up, two people suffered stabbed wounds from a “cutting instrument,” Kosinski said.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m.

All three people were transported to area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Kosinski said. Medics treated the other injured people at the scene.

A suspect is in custody and is expected to be charged. No other information was immediately available.

Reports claim that the incident resulted from a previous domestic situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.