All southbound lanes of I-664, near US-58 closed due to police activity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Chesapeake can expect major delays on I-664 due to police activity.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of I-664 at mile marker 18.9 are closed to due unspecified police activity.
The south entrance ramp is also closed.
Video footage shows over a dozen police vehicles, as well as several fire and rescue vehicles.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.