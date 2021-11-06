All southbound lanes of I-664, near US-58 closed due to police activity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Chesapeake can expect major delays on I-664 due to police activity.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of  I-664 at mile marker 18.9 are closed to due unspecified police activity.

The south entrance ramp is also closed.

Video footage shows over a dozen police vehicles, as well as several fire and rescue vehicles.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

