CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Satanic Temple is consulting with attorneys after it says the City of Chesapeake canceled one of the their After School Satan Club meetings.

The meeting was supposed to be held Thursday at the Indian River Library.

The Satanic Temple posted on social media that it believes the cancellation is unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of families who planned to attend.

In response, the city issued this statement on Friday:

The City has adopted uniform policies and user agreements which set forth the requirements, parameters, and expectations necessary to assure that events do not pose a threat to public health, safety or welfare or otherwise disrupt City operations. Individuals or organizations failing to comply with these polices and/or agreements are subject to having their facility usage cancelled by the City. City of Chesapeake

The After School Satan Club held its first meeting back in February at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake after being put on hold for months due to backlash and safety concerns. Organizers said they brought the club to Chesapeake after Chesapeake Public Schools authorized a Christian club named the Good News Club.

WAVY’s reached out to the club’s organizers for more on this latest development.