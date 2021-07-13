Add ‘In God We Trust’ to city vehicles? Chesapeake will vote on proposal Tuesday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Every city vehicle in Chesapeake could soon feature the phrase “In God We Trust.”

The proposal will go before city council on Tuesday. It’s expected to cost $87,000 to outfit each vehicle with the phrase, which has been the official motto of the United States since 1956. It could take more than a year to complete.

The phrase became the national motto after an alliance formed between Rev. Billy Graham and former President Dwight Eisenhower, who thought combining patriotism and Christianity could be used as a weapon against “godless Communism” during the Cold War, per PBS.

The meeting begins Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and also includes a resolution to conclude a local state of emergency for the coronavirus. Check back for updates.