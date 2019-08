CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are responding to an accident on Bowers Hill involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Reports claim the call came in at around 1:50 Sunday afternoon on I-664 at MM20 in Chesapeake.

One southbound lane is closed as well as the exit ramps.

Officials have confirmed that injuries have been reported during the accident, but have not clarified the extent of the injuries.