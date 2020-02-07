8 displaced after car drives into their home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and six children have been displaced after a car drove into their home in Chesapeake.

The crash happened Feb. 6 at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver was traveling down Bolder Road when they ran off the road and crashed into one of the apartment buildings. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

None of the residents inside the building reported any injuries.

Red Cross of Virginia says they are supporting the people that have been affected by the crash.

We are supporting two adults and six children displaced after a vehicle collided with their home in the 3100 block of Border Road in @AboutChesapeake @WAVY_News @13NewsNow @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/gj7Am83UTJ — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) February 7, 2020

Latest news in Chesapeake: