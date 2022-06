CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More than 7,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in the southwestern area of Chesapeake.

Dominion Energy says it’s due to a circuit outage. It’s a large swath of land east of the Great Dismal Swamp and includes Chesapeake Regional Airport.

All of the outages are expected to be fixed between 9 a.m. and noon.

