7-Eleven robbed off Western Branch Blvd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed on Western Branch Boulevard.

Reports say officers were sent to the 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard around 2 a.m. on January 16.

According to reports, the suspects in the photo walked into the store and demanded money, but did not display any weapons.

The alleged suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money and and ran from the store before officers got to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.