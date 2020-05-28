7 displaced by house fire on Delwood Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say two adults and five children were displaced by a house fire Wednesday evening in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Delwood Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 reporting a house was on fire.

Crews arrived three minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:30 p.m.

Residents were able to exit the home before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The residents will stay with family in the area.

