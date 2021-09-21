60-year-old bicyclist dead following crash involving vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old bicyclist has died following a crash involving a vehicle in Chesapeake over the weekend.

Chesapeake Police say they got the call for the bicycle-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Military Highway.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had travelling on a bicycle. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as 60-year-old Chesapeake resident Julius Bernard.

Police say there have been no criminal charges filed at this point. The crash is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.