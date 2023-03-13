CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Crews from Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the residential fire around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Anchor Avenue. Officials say the fire occurred in the attached garage of the home.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire from the garage. The fire was under control just before 12 p.m. with the help of Portsmouth Fire & Rescue.

All residents of the home were able to evacuate before crews arrived at the scene. Three adults were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage. All six adults are currently receiving lodging assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anchor Ave fire (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department) Anchor Ave fire (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department)