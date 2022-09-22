CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four units at a Chesapeake apartment complex were impacted by a fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Crosswinds Apartments on Weber Avenue around 6 a.m. after a 911 call from a resident. This is in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.

Officials say all occupants evacuated safely.

Firefighters found the fire behind a wall in a downstairs apartment and quickly extinguished it.

Two downstairs apartments received significant damage to their kitchen areas and two upstairs apartments will be impacted by lack of utility service during repairs, officials confirmed.

In total, six adults and one child were displaced by the fire. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators determined an electrical malfunction behind a kitchen wall caused the fire.