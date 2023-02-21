CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults and two children have been displaced due to a fire in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Around 12:10 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Woodbaugh Drive after receiving notice of a fire in a kitchen.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the front of the home.

Fire on Woodbaugh Dr in Chesapeake. (Courtesy: CFD)

There were no injuries reported, but three adults and two kids have been displaced.

The occupants of the home are handling their own lodging arrangements.

The fire was determined to be accidental.