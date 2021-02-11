5 displaced after fire on Woodshire Circle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but five people were displaced after a fire Thursday morning at a mobile home in Chesapeake.

The call for the fire in 2500 block of Woodshire Circle came in at 10:19 a.m. Firefighters got there five minutes later and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The fire was first found by a child, who alerted the rest of the people in the home. It was eventually called under control at 10:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the family is getting lodging help from the Red Cross.