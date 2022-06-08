CHESAPEAKE, Va(WAVY)- A family of four, including two adults and two children, have been forced to relocate after their home accidentally caught fire in Chesapeake Wednesday.



Chesapeake firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home located on Hoover Avenue in the

South Norfolk section of the city around 3:43 p.m.



When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the outside rear corner of the home. The residents had already evacuated.



Firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, which was marked under control

around 5:08 p.m. Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.



While the home did sustain significant damage, the residents were not injured. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with lodging arrangements.