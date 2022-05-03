CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four law enforcement firearms were stolen out of two Virginia State Police vehicles overnight.

State police said Tuesday the department vehicles were broken into in a hotel parking lot in the 700 block of Conference Center Drive in Chesapeake. Police said the break-ins happened overnight, but didn’t say which days.

Four department-issued firearms were stolen. Both vehicles were vandalized.

“At least” two other vehicles were broken into nearby, police said.

State police said the marked SUVs were parked next to the hotel in a well-lit area of the parking lot.

Chesapeake police are investigating the incidents with state police, as well as the other break-ins of non-law enforcement vehicles.

Anyone with information in connection with the break-ins should call the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 757-424-6800. You can also email Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.