4 families displaced after overnight apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say four families were displaced following an overnight apartment fire in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Fire officials, they got the call for the fire around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the Forest Cove apartment Complex in the 3100 block of Border Road.

Crews from Engine Company 1 from South Norfolk arrived five minutes later and saw flames extending from the first floor of the apartment complex into the residences above.



Residents from all four units were able to evacuate safely with no injuries. Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 1:58 a.m. One Chesapeake Police officer was sent to a local emergency room for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

Two apartments have extensive damage from fire and two others from smoke and water. Residents have all made their own lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.