CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are without a home after a fire at a Chesapeake apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Nicholas Court, in the Great Bain section of the city, around 4:30, Tuesday afternoon.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a second story apartment. The fire was under control by 5:05 p.m.

Officials say, the fire started in the kitchen of one the apartments. Two neighboring apartments were damaged by smoke and water.

Three adults and one child are unable to return to their apartment homes tonight.

There were no injuries.