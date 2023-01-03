CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged four businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday morning.

Officials were notified of a fire in the 300 block of Battlefield Boulevard South around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived on the scene of the Wilson Village Shopping Center, they found light smoke coming from the building.

The fire was found in an electrical room at the back of the building and extended to the roof.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire throughout the morning to extinguish the fire. It was marked under control at 4:30 a.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

All businesses inside the shopping center were closed at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the power was secured, but four businesses sustained damage and will remain closed for repairs:

Laundry Place

Court House Cafe

Mr. Jim’s

Hair Kingdom

Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department