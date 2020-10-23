4 arrested after 17-year-old killed, man injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four suspects, ranging from 17 to 19 years old, have been arrested after a shooting Wednesday that left a 17-year-old dead and a man injured.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Gum Tree Court in Chesapeake. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died. The man had a non life-threatening wound.

Police say they were able to arrest all the suspects in the case by Thursday afternoon. Three are charged with murder after a robbery attempt, police say.

19-year-old Christian Lineback, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Christian Lineback

18-year-old Gabreil Crittenden, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Gabreil Crittenden

18-year-old Titus Davidson, of Portsmouth, was also arrested and charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Titus Davidson

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

