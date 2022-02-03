4 adults, child displaced by fire in Chesapeake Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire officials said a fire displaced four adults and a child in South Norfolk Thursday night.

The call reporting the fire came in at 6:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue.

The fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread smoke throughout the two-story house.

Firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after the initial call and entered the home with hose lines. All residents had safely evacuated the house at that time.

The fire was brought under control at 7:08 p.m. with assistance from Norfolk fire-rescue.

No injuries were reported.

The home was significantly damaged inside by fire and smoke.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging.

The fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.