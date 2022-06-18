CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A kitchen fire forced people out of 30 apartments in Chesapeake on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out in an apartment building around 1:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South Military Highway. That’s in the Portlock section of the city.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a three-story apartment complex on fire. However, there were no flames showing.

The fire broke out in a kitchen on the third, however, the sprinkler system put it out before firefighters could get to the scene.

While the fire was small, the sprinkler system caused significant damage to apartments throughout the building. Residents were forced out of over 50% of the apartments in the complex.

Only 27 of the 57 apartments were deemed okay for residents to return to.

The person who lived in the apartment where the fire broke out was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Those with damaged apartments are being relocated with the assistance of property management.

The fire was deemed accidental, firefighters add.