3 suspects now charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people arrested after the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake pizza delivery driver in March 2019 now face first-degree murder charges.

Tonagee Ravenel, Antonio Britton and Semiya Davidson had all been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the incident, but no one had been charged with murder until this week.

Left to Right: Antonio Cerroane Britton, Tonagee Franciosa Ravenel and Semiya Mone Davidson. (Credit: Chesapeake City Jail)

The development comes just a week after a judge certified their robbery and gun charges in a preliminary hearing.

The three are accused of killing 30-year-old Stephanie Brainerd at Chesapeake’s Marina Point Apartments on March 14, 2019.

This a breaking update. To read the latest in the case, click here.