CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning.

Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke.

Crews arrived within six minutes to find a first floor apartment with smoke coming from the door. Firefighters entered the apartment and extinguished the fire that was in the kitchen.

During a search of the apartment firefighters found one dog and one cat that did not survive.

Fire officials say the apartment sustained significant damage. Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze but believe it was accidental.