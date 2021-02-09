3 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured following house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three people were displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake early Tuesday afternoon.

Chesapeake Fire first got the call for the incident around 12:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Shadow Brooke Drive.

Minutes later, firefighters from Ladder Company 5 found the two-story home with smoke coming from the front door and second-floor windows.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

Officials say the firs was immediately extinguished and was deemed under control by 1:10 p.m.

One firefighter was injured sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

