3 minors inside stolen vehicle involved in Saturday night pursuit in Chesapeake; driver still at large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three minors along with a still-unidentified driver inside a reported stolen vehicle were involved in a high-speed pursuit overnight in Chesapeake.

According to Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, a state trooper was running radar on I-64 southbound just before 11 Sunday night when he observed a vehicle going over the speed limit.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly refused which prompted a pursuit.

During the pursuit, it was revealed that the Maryland registration/tags were stolen from Baltimore Maryland.

The vehicle led troopers onto I-64 where the vehicle exited onto Route 17 towards Portsmouth and ran off the road on Canal street before striking a pole.

Police say the driver and front-seat passenger fled on foot. Two underage girls were seated in the back and were uninjured.

During the investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Virginia Beach.

The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old, was located by police shortly after. Officials say the teen tossed a firearm in a marsh area which has since been recovered.

Reports say the driver, an unknown male, is still at large and troopers are still attempting to locate him. The investigation is currently ongoing.

No further information have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

