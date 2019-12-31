Live Now
Police seeking driver after police pursuit involving stolen Volvo; 3 juveniles in custody

Chesapeake

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Jessica Hall)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three juveniles are in custody after authorities say they were involved in a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Police are still searching for the driver, who ran from the scene.

Chesapeake Police say the pursuit started in Chesapeake on Interstate 464 and ended with a crash in the area of Wilson and Indian River roads.

Police say they responded to the area of 1500 Sentinel Drive around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a stolen white Volvo in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle as it was getting on to I-464. Officers began a pursuit.

The pursuit went from Chesapeake and into the Berkeley section of Norfolk, where the stolen Volvo crashed.

Three occupants were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Chesapeake Police were still on scene as of 3:20 p.m. looking for the driver.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

