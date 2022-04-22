CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Chesapeake.

Police said they were on the scene of a shooting as of 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Schooner Trail, which is in Holly Cove Apartments. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.

The victims were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the victims were not all adults but did not have exact details about how many were juveniles.

Police said no one was detained or in custody as of 9:15 p.m.