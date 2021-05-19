3 injured after tugboat, skiff collide near Jordan Bridge in Elizabeth River

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard confirms three people were injured after a tugboat collided with a skiff Wednesday evening in the Elizabeth River near the Jordan Bridge.

As of 10:15 p.m., there was no word on the severity of the people’s injuries.

The Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Norfolk Fire-Rescue boats, U.S. Navy units, a Coast Guard Helicopter and Chesapeake Fire-Rescue responded.

